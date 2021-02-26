3 Stress-Free Ways to Update Your Kitchen

Redecorating any room in your home can be disruptive, but making big changes to your kitchen can be particularly challenging. If you’re unable to cook, access the fridge or use the dishwasher while work is being carried out, it certainly takes a toll on family life.

Fortunately, you don’t need to go to these extremes to overhaul your kitchen. With these three stress-free ways to update your kitchen, you can upgrade the heart of your home with minimal hassle:

1. Remove Cabinet Doors

Replacing cabinet doors is a sure-fire way to enhance your décor but removing the doors is another option to consider. Open shelving can be a fabulous way to change the look of your kitchen and it can increase functionality too.

All you’ll need to do is unscrew the cabinet doors and give the interior of the cabinets a lick of paint, if you want to. Removing the doors from upper or overhead cabinetry is a particularly effective way of making the room feel larger, so it’s a great option for smaller kitchens where space is at a premium.

2. Replace Worktops

The right worktops can transform your kitchen instantly, which makes this one of the most effective changes you can make. Many people assume that replacing kitchen worktops requires a significant amount of work and upheaval, but it doesn’t have to.

When you choose to overlay the existing structure with a new worktop, you reduce the amount of work that’s required and can still enjoy fabulous new worktops. With ‘top that fits on top’ worktops from granitetransformations.co.uk, for example, you can upgrade your kitchen with quartz and granite worktops and have them fitted in less than a day.

3. Add Interior Cladding

Cladding is a great way to give your kitchen a whole new feel, without undertaking major renovations. With interior cladding, you can create the appearance of a natural wood wall, a tiled wall or even a metal or concrete finish. However, you won’t need to blow your budget or wait weeks for the work to be completed.

Choose an interior cladding that uses a ‘tongue and groove’ fitting, and it can be installed by homeowners in a matter of hours, even in the largest of kitchens. In most instances, cladding can be fitted directly onto the existing surface with minimal preparation, so it’s an easy and efficient way to change the aesthetic of your kitchen.

Make Your Kitchen Your Top Priority

No matter what size your home is, you’ll inevitably spend a significant amount of time in your kitchen. Due to this, it’s important to ensure that it meets your needs, and that the décor suits your style. However, upgrading your kitchen can also be a savvy way to add value to your property. Whether you are thinking of selling your property or you simply want to keep it up to date, changing the décor is an easy way to transform your home and improve its core functionality.