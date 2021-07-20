3 Ways to Increase the Value of your Home﻿

If you are considering selling your home, you will want to make sure it goes for as much money as possible. This may involve you putting in some extra work to ensure that it reaches its full potential, and its full value. From full refurbishments to a new lick of paint, there are lots of ways both big and small to help boost the value of your home, depending on your budget, what is possible and how much time you have. Here are just three ideas to get you started!

Gardening

If you have any outdoor space, don’t forget to pay attention to it! It can be easy to focus on the interior and forget the exterior, but it is important to make sure your outdoor areas are also well cared for and in good condition. This can include spending some time in your garden, cleaning and primping to make it look presentable, giving your front door a new coat of paint and making sure that you have appropriate rubbish storage for bins. The exterior of your home is the first thing that potential buyers will see, and first impressions are very important! Even if the inside of your home is perfect, dirty, cluttered or broken outdoor areas can bring the value of the home down.

Redecorating

Many people choose to repaint their homes a lighter tone when they are selling. This can help to make the rooms look airier, fresher and larger, as well as covering any scuffs and marks that may appear through wear and tear. It is worth redecorating on some level, or even just deep cleaning your home, to make sure it is presentable and attractive to people looking around it. Areas that receive a lot of traffic, such as flooring and entryways may need more TLC, as they are prime places for dirt, marks and damage. It is also important to ensure that everything is safe and in good working order before you sell your home.

Refurbishments and renovations

You can even take redecorations one step further by getting some refurbishments or renovations done. This can be a big investment, but alterations such as extensions and extra rooms can make a big difference when it comes to the value of your home. Making the most of the space and increasing the number of rooms can be a big draw for potential buyers. Another way to add value is to put in a fireplace or stove like these at stonewoods.co.uk as not only does this provide warmth and heating for the home, they are also great aesthetic additions.

The type of home you have will inform the kind of stove or fireplace that can be installed, but they can help to boost the value of your property by around 5%.

Loft conversions and solar panels are also other population renovations that can increase property value, as the new owners won’t have to install these themselves when they move in.