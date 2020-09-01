4 Of The Best Beaches In The U.S.





Beach trips are one of the most popular forms of vacations in the U.S, and for good reason too. The U.S is home to many great beaches, as it borders both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. A beach trip can be a great way to escape, helping you get away from the stresses of everyday life. Instead of worrying about your search for Knoxville real estate or fretting about completing your next work project, you could be sitting on the beach shore relaxing. However, with so many great beaches to choose from, it can be quite difficult to narrow down your choices and make a final decision. So what are some quality beaches in the U.S, and what makes them so good that you absolutely have to visit?



Maui

When it comes to the best beaches in the country, Maui has to be at the top of the list. Maui may not be on the continental United States, but it definitely still qualifies as one of the best beaches in the entire U.S. Maui has beautiful beaches, filled with gorgeous white sand and pristine blue water. Not to mention that some of the best resorts in the country are located around the Maui beaches. However, the thing that sets Maui apart from beaches on the continental U.S is the unique geography that surrounds them. There are so many things to do around Maui beaches, ranging from traditional options like surfing to more exhilarating choices like mountain tubing. If you want to go to one of the best beaches in the U.S, then you may have to make the trip to Hawaii and visit Maui.



Outer Banks

Although Outer Banks has a lot of history, it often isn’t talked about as one of the top beaches in the country. That’s a shame because the Outer Banks is underrated and deserves to be in the conversation with the best of the best. First, the Outer Banks are absolutely gorgeous, being one of the best looking beaches on the East Coast. In addition, the area has plenty of amenities to explore and activities to take part in. The Outer Banks isn’t necessarily heavy on the nightlife aspect of the beach, so if you’re looking to party, you may want to search elsewhere. However, if you’re just looking to take in the natural beauty of an amazing beach, then the Outer Banks is definitely a beach you should consider.



Naples

If you’re looking for a high-class beach, then look no further than Naples, Florida. Naples has several great shops in the area, making it the perfect place to spend your money. In addition, the high-quality hotels and restaurants in the area will have you living at the peak of luxury. Naples has long been considered a playground for the rich, being home to several world-class golf courses and several other amenities. Not to mention that Naples has some of the most gorgeous beaches in the entire country. Visiting Naples may be a pricey prospect to face, but you’ll get way more than you bargained for.



The Hamptons



One of the most famous beaches and party spots in the entire country is The Hamptons. For a long time, the Hamptons have been a symbol of wealth and status, as some of New York’s wealthiest people either called the area home or vacationed there. Although the area has a lot to offer residents and tourists, the area’s primary attraction is its beaches. The Hamptons have some amazing beaches, as there are some quality shorelines for you to enjoy. In addition, the Hamptons isn’t that far away from New York City, meaning you can have a beach getaway and a city trip all in one weekend. Just be prepared to pay for this amazing experience, as some beaches in the Hamptons can be quite pricey. That being said, once you’re on the beach and enjoying yourself, you’ll surely find the price was well worth it.

Image credit: Pixabay