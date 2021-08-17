4 Ways to Turn Your Passion into Your Career ﻿

Are you feeling stuck in your current job, or looking for a change of scenery? Perhaps you have a passion or skill that you love, and would like to turn this into your job or career, or at least spend more time working on it and maybe even earn some money. Whatever your current situation, working in a job you are genuinely passionate about can make a huge difference to many areas of your life. There may be a role you want to work in, but you don’t currently have the qualifications, or you may be considering starting your own business. Here are four ways to turn your passion into your career and help you achieve a higher level of job satisfaction.

Create

If you have a creative or artistic talent, you may find that you don’t have much time to work on it, in between juggling your other daily commitments. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways that you can spend more time doing and creating what you love, and maybe even turn it into a side business. Maybe you love to paint, draw, knit, or make jewelry, or not yet be sure where your creative passions lie. Why not explore your options with various kits and supplies from reallymaria.com to understand where your skills are strongest. There are many online selling platforms that are perfect for those who want to earn some money from their work, and they can allow you to build a client base and reputation.

Write

Having a passion for writing is a great way to start building a writing career. It is incredibly versatile, and there are many different roles and jobs that involve different styles of writing. For example, you may be working on a novel, script, or short story, and could submit these to various agents, publishers, or competitions to get some feedback and begin making connections within the industry. If non-fiction writing is more in line with your interests, copywriting jobs are a great way to boost your skills and knowledge, or you could find a writing role within an industry you already know about or are trained in, such as science or fashion.

Teach

Becoming a teacher or tutor is a brilliant way to educate others, explore your subject, and develop your personal and technical skills. There are lots of ways you can go about teaching, from training as a school teacher to working as a tutor or lecturer in a specific subject. You could also become a workshop facilitator—leading workshops and classes in subjects or skills that you are trained in, such as art or writing.

Retrain

You may have some idea of the job or industry you want to work in, but not have the skills or qualifications that are required for them. This does not automatically rule you out, however, as there are lots of options when it comes to education, retraining, and conversion courses. Skills and qualifications you already hold may be very useful in a new role, and could lead you to following an acclerated training path that provides you with the skills you need even faster.