5 Essentials for Every Motorbike Adventure﻿

So, you decided to take to the open road and feel the rush of adrenaline as you speed down the highway towards your next destination. Whether you’re taking your motorbike to the surf or the mountains, there are things you’ll need to take with you to make sure your road trip will be a success.

Got to Look Fly… Right?

Before we dive into our top 5 essentials list, let’s talk about how motorbikes can make you look cool. You arrive at your destination; eyes are on you as you pull up. If you want to start your adventure in style, make sure you’ve got yourself a Suzuki motorbike – the nation’s favourite motorbike.

Now you’re looking fly, let’s get stuck into our top 5 motorbike adventure essentials.

Don’t Need It? Don’t Take It

This may be an obvious one to start with, but make sure you pack light. When you pack your bag, think about if you really need it: take food sachets rather than bulky food; take items you can dispose of after use; and steer away from taking your full wardrobe of clothes.

Sorry, I Can’t Hear You

It can get pretty noisy out there, especially on the freeway, so having a set of earplugs could come in handy. Earplugs, or even headphones to play music, will save your ears from unnecessary popping.

Dress Right and Be Prepared

As well as the obvious protective gear, it’s important for you to be ready to take on the elements.. Make sure you’ve got adequate cover for your gear as the last thing you want is to get to your destination with a bag full of soaking wet essentials.

Hydration Station

As well as keeping your bike fueled up, it’s important to make sure you’ve got enough juice to keep going. The chances are, you’re going to feel the need to drink a lot more than your motorbike does, and it’s just going to be a hassle to stop every single time you want to quench your thirst. You can avoid this by investing in a hydration pack – just fill it up and you can drink on the go.

Take the Right Path

As well as things you need to take with you (or not), you need to consider other important things for your road trip. For long journeys, it will be important to make sure that you stay comfy. You can do this by planning your route to stay on as many flat-surfaced roads as possible – even if it means taking a slight detour.

Fulfil your wanderlust by stretching to the open road and giving your system a much-needed reboot. Wherever you end up, make sure that you stay safe out there and have the best time you can.