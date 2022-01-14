5 Forms of Wonderful Wedding Transportation for Your Special Day

Whether you’re getting hitched in a church, registry office, or manor house, all brides and grooms need to think about how they’re going to get to the aisle on time. When it comes to arriving in style, you may not realise just how many modes of transport you can pick from. To help make your mind up, here are some excellent wedding transportation ideas for your big day.

Bike

If you’re planning a vintage wedding, you may not like the idea of arriving to your big day in a vehicle. Instead, why not look into hiring a vintage bicycle to get you there? Not only will this be an excellent prop for your wedding photographs, but you will also be getting some exercise in along the way too! Just make sure your journey isn’t uphill, as you may rock up to the aisle in a pool of sweat. You’ll also need to think about your wedding dress too, as you don’t want your trail getting caught in the tyres.

Car

For those who would rather put their feet up and arrive in a wedding car, there are a ton of different themes you can pick from. Some people like a flashy, sporty car to arrive in, whereas others like something a little more classic. Whatever style you have, englishweddingcars.com can help you pick the right vehicle. Make sure you factor in the season in which you’re getting hitched. This is because you may not enjoy riding in a 1920’s classic during the cold winter!

Helicopter

If you’re an adrenaline junkie and have no fear of heights, the sky truly is the limit when it comes to booking wedding transport. Many brides and grooms hire a helicopter to arrive to their wedding. A helicopter is one of the most cosmopolitan ways for making a grand entrance. Make sure your wedding dress can fit in the helicopter, as your pilot won’t want your dress getting in the way of their view!

Horse and Carriage

Many of us dream about our wedding day decades before we actually tie the knot. If this sounds like you, you may fantasise about having a fairy tale wedding. If you’re still of this mindset, it makes sense to hire a horse and carriage to ferry you to the chapel. As you pass through the streets, you can be sure passers-by will have all eyes on you. However, we all know how unpredictable the weather can be in the UK, so it’s advised to hire a carriage with a hood to keep you dry.

Tractor

If you live in the country and want to inject a bit of your home life into your wedding, why not arrive to your wedding day in a tractor? Simply ask a local farmer if you can lend one of his tractors to get you to the aisle. A tractor can be a fabulous photo opportunity too!

Your wedding should be the best day of your life that you look back on with fond memories. How you arrive to your big day matters, so to ensure all eyes are on you (for the right reasons!), there are lots of wedding transport options you can choose from.