Carpet Or Wooden Flooring? Making The Right Choice For You

Choosing the flooring for your home is a personal choice, and what’s right for one family may not be right for another. Additionally, both carpet and hardwood floors have features that make them perfect in some rooms and not in others.

When choosing between carpet and wooden flooring, it’s important to understand the different features of both materials so that you can make the right decision.

Cost

In general, you can expect carpet to be a good deal cheaper than hardwood flooring. The average cost of carpeting is around $3 per square foot, while hardwood flooring can cost around $8. This means that if you are on a budget, and particularly if you want to get your whole house looking fresh and new again, then carpet can be a great option.

Of course, there are exceptions to this. For example, if your home has hardwood flooring already, which can be brought back to life with a little cleaning and sanding, then hardwood floors may be the cheaper option for you. And, there are types of carpet which cost much more than the average!

Comfort

Carpet is generally considered the more comfortable of the two types of floor. As aflooringboutique.co.uk points out, carpet provides a “comfortable and warm welcome with a cozy and stylish finish.” Carpet feels softer underfoot than hardwood does, and it can also make your floors feel warmer, which is especially comforting in the cooler winter months.

Durability

A properly maintained hardwood floor can last over 100 years, so if you’re looking for a long-term investment, then hardwood could be the way to go. On average, carpets will last up to 10 years if they are properly taken care of.

So, if you’re looking to invest in flooring that you won’t need to change again for a long time, wood could be the way to go. However, if you like to change the way your home looks every so often, or you’re making it nice for a sale, then a carpet would work just as well.

Maintenance

When considering carpet vs. hardwood, you should take maintenance into account. With carpet, you will need to vacuum regularly to get rid of dust, dirt, and allergens. You’ll also need to use a carpet cleaner if there are any stains, which can be tricky sometimes!

Hardwood flooring is much easier to clean, and if it becomes damaged, then it can be sanded down and refinished, so wood flooring is easier to maintain.

Selling your home

It’s worth bearing in mind that hardwood flooring can add value to your home. Buyers love how hardwood flooring looks, and they know that hardwood flooring means fewer headaches for them! However, few people know the facts surrounding how much value it can add. Hardwood flooring can increase the value of your home by between 3 and 5%.

A carpet is also a useful tool when you’re selling your home, as you can reasonably inexpensively give your home a new lease on life, which will make it more attractive to prospective buyers.