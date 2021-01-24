Bathrooms are strange spaces. On the one hand they are where you spend a lot of your time, and on the other, they just aren’t that exciting. No one brags about their flash new toilet, after all.



This neglect is reflected when it comes to refreshing your home. All the money gets poured into other, more obvious places, such as living rooms, kitchens and extensions. However, this doesn’t mean you should ignore your bathroom. In fact, you won’t need a lot of time or money to turn your bathroom from a dead space into a feature room.



Here’s how you can create the bathroom of your dreams on a budget with these five easy tips:



Make it a statement room

If you’re feeling particularly ambitious, you could turn your bathroom into a fully-blown statement room. Whether this means you invest in a new stand-alone bath tub, fresh sinks or turn the whole space into a wet room, the possibilities are only limited by your budget and imagination.



The easiest and most cost-effective way to create your dream bathroom is to use a specialist, such as nonpareilsolutions.co.uk, to help you redesign the space and fit your new bathroom.



Change up the tiles

A simple way to transform your bathroom’s aesthetic is to experiment with tiles. Whether you’re after a minimalist, crisp room or a more colorful art deco style, simply changing up your tiles is an excellent way to create the bathroom of your dreams.



In fact, you don’t even need to replace the tiles. You can buy tile stickers for next to nothing. As long as they are waterproof, they should be long-lasting and provide the adequate wow factor you’re after.



Why not experiment with color?

An even cheaper way you can shake up your bathroom is to give it a lick of paint. Now, this can be as creative as you want it to be. If your bathroom is only small and relatively featureless, you could use paint to provide a much-needed impact.



Have a go at painting the ceiling a bold color, experiment with gradual shading on the walls or even paint Monet-style lily pads for that eccentric final flourish. The best part? You can always paint over it afterwards.



Bring the beauty of the outdoors inside

A fantastic way to freshen up your bathroom and improve your mood is to invest in some houseplants. They take up very little space and come in all shapes, colors and sizes. This is especially powerful if the room is small, because it gives an extra element of definition and depth, while providing a feature that, naturally, changes every single day.



Be clever with your storage space

The final tip you can use to create the bathroom of your dreams is to make the most of the storage space available – and even create more if you need to. Everyday items like soap, towels and skincare products take up space and often look messy strewn across the counter top and radiators. Why not invest in some clever storage solutions to tidy your bathroom up and to give the impression that it is larger than it actually is.