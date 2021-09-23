Enjoying Atlantis Paradise Island In The Bahamas

Atlantis Paradise Island

While there are a lot of different luxury stay options in the Caribbean, there might not be another quite as famous or recognizable as Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. This towering establishment may not be an idyllic, off-the grid resort, nor a private villa on a white-sand beach. But in a sense it represents the pinnacle of Caribbean attractions — a bit more touristy, sure, but a ton of fun when approached the right way.



Of course, “the right way” is subjective to any one traveler’s tastes and preferences. To help you get the most out of Atlantis if you’re considering a trip though, we’ve written up a few general tips.



Choose Your Hotel Wisely



The first thing to keep in mind about Atlantis is that it’s a full-fledged resort complex. As such, it consists of several separate hotels, each of which has a unique style and reputation. So, naturally, you’ll want to research your options and choose wisely before you go. The names of the hotels on site are The Cove, The Reef, The Royal, The Coral, The Beach, and the Harborside Resort. Again, each one has its perks, but if you’re looking for a particularly opulent stay, The Cove is probably the place to start. This hotel sets itself apart a little bit with luxurious amenities and gorgeous design. It allows visitors to feel a little bit more like they’re at an independent resort that merely happens to be in range of Atlantis facilities.



Enjoy The Casino Games



Above all else, Atlantis is recognized as a casino resort. That’s not to say you have to play the games, but if you’re at all interested the casino facilities are well worth a stop. When we say to “enjoy the casino games,” we specifically mean that you ought to take the time to explore the main floor. It’s an absolutely sprawling space, kept bright and immaculately clean, and stocked with more than 700 modern slot machines and 85 gaming tables. At the very least, you ought to give it a quick tour as a pure spectacle. But so long as you’re responsible about your activity, there’s also something to be said for playing a few slots or table games (such as craps, blackjack, or baccarat).



Try Your Hand At Poker As Well



Poker tends to represent its own section among casino table games, and is generally enjoyed by people who want to take a little bit more time for gaming. This is the case at Atlantis as well, where some of the 85 gaming tables are devoted to poker, but they’re almost in a quieter area by themselves. For those who know the game, the Atlantis poker tables represent a classy, high-quality experience with reliably well-run games. Those who don’t have a whole lot of experience, however, should note that playing poker in a casino is a little bit different than playing on a computer or via app. You’ll need to get your chips, manage your cash in real time, follow rules and etiquette, and project confidence to other players. If you can manage all of that though, competing at a world-class casino poker table is a lot of fun.



Enjoy A Marine Experience



This probably comes across as a broad suggestion, but among the more “touristy” activities at Atlantis, there are several different marine experiences that are actually worth your time. You can snorkel through fake ruins inhabited by various marine creatures. You can pet stingrays or go on a scuba expedition through a resort program. Perhaps best of all though, you can also visit the famed Dolphin Cay, where marine animals are held and rehabilitated. At the Dolphin Cay, you have the chance to swim with dolphins, paddleboard and kayak through their habitat, and even make friends with sea lions.



Splurge On The Spa



There aren’t many things that can beat a luxurious spa treatment in the midst of a Caribbean vacation. And to that point, Atlantis’s Mandara Spa does not disappoint. Suitably opulent for the resort (but a little less gaudy), it’s an incredibly relaxing space where guests can enjoy a variety of treatments. Spend some time in the plunge pools (hot and cold alike) and indulge in a massage though, and you’ll emerge feeling like you’re finally getting the most out of your vacation. Any trip to this part of the world can get expensive, and we understand there isn’t always a budget for this sort of thing. But if you can, splurge a little on the spa.



Swim With The Pigs



Finally, be sure to swim with the pigs! Atlantis is a one-of-a-kind attraction in and of itself, but the chance to visit nearby “Pig Beach” is probably the most unique and interesting thing about it. The explanation is simply that there’s a small island nearby that is inhabited by friendly pigs, who routinely swim in the crystal-clear shallows. It’s a delightful oddity, and makes for a natural attraction that shouldn’t be missed.



Atlantis is certainly a unique Caribbean resort, and one that lends itself to all sorts of different styles of vacation. If it’s a destination you’re interested in though, the tips above will help you to begin to get the most out of it.