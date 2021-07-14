Five Reasons Why It’s Time to Declutter

For the past year we’ve all been spending a lot more time indoors. The ongoing pandemic has given us unprecedented time to focus on our homes, to decorate them, overall improve them, but most importantly, get round to that well needed decluttering. Clearing the clutter and getting rid of the ‘stuff’ in your life that doesn’t serve you purpose anymore is becoming increasingly popular, and here at We Buy Any House, we’ve put together the top 5 reasons to clear the clutter.

Reason #1- More Space:

Perhaps the most obvious one, but decluttering will allow your property to have the extra space you’ve always craved. Having the extra physical space, whether that’s in cupboards, sheds, drawers, or just on the floor- is great for homeowners to refamiliarise themselves with their property as a shell. And if you think the house still looks bare, then there’s added room for new clutter!

Reason #2- Productivity:

There is nothing more infuriating than needing to find something you have misplaced- especially when there are thousands of places it could be hiding. If this resonates with you, then maybe it’s time to scale back on the items in your home. Decluttering will make you more productive and efficient as you will no longer be wasting time trying to find various items- having a neat and organised system means it’s easier to sift through small piles of clutter.

Reason #3- Mental Health:

It is scientifically proven that our outer environments drastically affect our inner environments- meaning our brains and physical activity. Too much clutter can have a negative impact on our ability to focus, in addition to increasing stress levels. Increased anxiety stems from a home that is mentally draining, as the existing low-level stress can deplete us of energy and generate feelings of being constantly overwhelmed. A home that’s in turmoil is said to be a reflection of chaos in your subconscious mind- therefore decluttering is crucial if you want to feel lighter mentally.

Reason #4- Physical Health:

Following on from the last point, decluttering is also essential for our physical health. Decluttering drastically improves mental health- therefore improving your physical health too. Stress and anxiety can lead to digestive problems, such as bloating, reflux, inflammation and poor digestion. This is called the gut-brain connection. As your mind becomes less stressed, your body will follow suit. Additionally, decluttering is a great way to spring clean your home, as cluttered homes allow dust, dirt and pet hair to build over time. As dirt build up it causes harmful pathogens and toxins to exist, and you may end up suffering from the effects of these allergens without realising they are coming from your own environment.

Reason #5- Sociable:

Most homeowners admit that if they’re house is on the untidy side, they refrain from socialising due to feelings of embarrassment. Our homes are supposed to be a place of happiness and socialising- so if you feel as though the clutter is making you avoid family and friends, perhaps that is an incentive to begin the cleaning process!