How to Prevent and Treat Pressure Sores

Pressure sores, also known as pressure ulcers or bedsores, are injuries to the skin and underlying tissue as a result of prolonged pressure on the skin. Anybody can get them; however, they tend to be more likely to occur in people who are bed-confined or spend a lot of time sitting. Pressure sores can develop on any part of the body that is put under prolonged pressure. Most commonly, they will appear on body parts of the body such as the elbows, heels, the base of the spine, and the hips. Most of the time they will develop gradually, but sometimes they can form quite quickly.

Pressure Sore Symptoms

In the early stages of a pressure ulcer, you may notice symptoms such as:

A patch of skin that feels hard, spongy, or warm

Itching or pain in the affected area

A discoloured part of the skin

Patches of discoloured skin that don’t turn white when pressed

In the later stages, symptoms can include:

A blister or open wound

A wound that reaches deeper skin layers

A serious, deep wound that reaches the muscle or bone

How to Prevent Pressure Sores

While complete prevention of pressure ulcers can sometimes be difficult, there are some things that you can do to help reduce the risk. If possible, regularly changing your position will help you prevent pressure ulcers. If you are unable to do this yourself, ask a carer or relative to help. A healthy, balanced diet that is rich in protein, vitamins and minerals can also help to reduce the risk of pressure ulcers. Along with this, check your skin on a regular basis for any early symptoms of pressure ulcers that can be treated quickly before they worsen. Smokers are more likely to get pressure ulcers due to the damage it causes to blood circulation, so quitting smoking can reduce your risk.

Pressure Sore Treatments

The treatments for a pressure sore will usually depend on how severe the ulcer is. Milder pressure sores tend to be more of an inconvenience and will only require basic nursing care in order to recover. However, when the ulcer is more severe, it can be serious and even lead to a life-threatening condition like blood poisoning. If you have a pressure ulcer, you can apply dressings that are designed to relieve some of the pressure and speed up the healing process. Move as much as possible, if possible, and change your position regularly to avoid putting additional pressure on the sore. You can also get specially designed foam cushions and mattresses or a dynamic cushion or mattress that provides a constant flow of air through a pump. These can be found at sites like medical-supermarket.com. More serious pressure ulcers may require a procedure to clean the wound and remove any damaged tissue. Surgery may be necessary in the most severe cases.

If you think that you may have a pressure sore or are at an increased risk of developing them, speak to your doctor who will be able to offer treatment or carry out an assessment of your risk level.