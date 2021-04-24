How to Take Care of Your Skin

Some of us are blessed with great skin, and others may have to work hard for a clear and youthful complexion. As we age, however, it is essential you take care of your skin to keep it healthy and supple for the years to come. You may not necessarily have enough time in the day to carry out a long pamper routine, but making a few small life changes could make a significant difference to the appearance of your skin. Here are some of the key ways you can take care of your skin:

Limit your time in the sun

Sun is one of the most damaging factors when it comes to the skin. In fact, researchers have found that the sun causes 90% of aging, which specifically affects those with fairer skin. Not only can it give the appearance of age spots, wrinkles, and dryness, but it also puts you at greater risk of skin cancer in the years to come. Considering the major downfalls of sun exposure, it would be best to stay in the shade as much as possible and plaster on a high factor sun cream for protection against harmful UV rays.

Sleep on silk pillowcases

Did you know that most of our wrinkles develop while we’re sleeping? This is especially true for those who sleep on their side and plant their face on the pillow for hours on end. This friction between the skin and material for hours on end can be a cause of wrinkles forming. As an alternative to traditional cotton bedding, you should consider purchasing silk pillowcases that enable the skin to slide off the surface to prevent friction.

Microneedling technology

There are a vast number of cosmetic procedures on the market that can help give your skin that youthful, glowing complexion, but microneedling treatment is fast becoming one of the most popular. When we start to age or have spent too much time in the sun, the breakdown of collagen is natural, in which the skin loses its elasticity – resulting in a wrinkled, sagging appearance. Microneedling, however, replaces lost collagen and recovers damaged tissue.

Wash make-up brushes

Our make-up brushes can become contaminated with bacteria, dust, sweat, and oil over a period of time. If they are not cleaned regularly, you’re simply spreading these substances into the surface of your skin, which will clog pores and lead to breakouts. At an absolute minimum, you should be cleaning your make-up brushes at least once per week.

Eat a balanced diet

The food you put into your body has a knock-on effect on your skin complexion. Therefore, you should aim to eat a balanced diet. Fill your plate with vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, and fruits, and avoid foods that are high in cholesterol, sugars, salts, and fats. Having too much of the bad stuff in your diet can lead to you to suffer from chronic skin conditions such as acne.