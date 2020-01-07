Magic Robe Launch

Future Products of Tomorrow announces the launch of Magic Robe on January 10th, 2020. Magic Robe will provide an introductory 30% discount on early pre-orders. Shipping of orders will start from mid-February till April 2020.

Magic Robe is Unisex for all to use.

Magic Robe’s new website is live now and all the information related to product’s features and specifications is now available at www.magic–robe.com. Magic Robe may change or amend dates and offers anytime on its sole discretion.

Magic Robe is the world’s first smart massaging therapeutic robe that provides gentle massage to your shoulders, upper back and lower back. For more details and updates, follow Magic Robe on social networks;