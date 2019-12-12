Mensch on a Bench – now he talks

Talk about success story! In just a short 5-year span, The Mensch on a Bench has gone from a “joke” on ABC’s Shark Tank to a deal, and then to a lasting household brand known by Jews and non-Jews alike. With his signature smile and black hat, The Mensch on a Bench – with over 4 BILLION media impressions – is the most published brand to ever come out of the hit show. Now, on Moshe’s 7th birthday, instead of presents, he has received a different gift from creator Neal Hoffman – his own voice!

The 2019 Mensch on a Bench collection includes: