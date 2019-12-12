Mensch on a Bench – now he talks

Talk about success story! In just a short 5-year span, The Mensch on a Bench has gone from a “joke” on ABC’s Shark Tank to a deal, and then to a lasting household brand known by Jews and non-Jews alike. With his signature smile and black hat, The Mensch on a Bench – with over 4 BILLION media impressions – is the most published brand to ever come out of the hit show. Now, on Moshe’s 7th birthday, instead of presents, he has received a different gift from creator Neal Hoffman – his own voice!
The 2019 Mensch on a Bench collection includes:
- NEW! Talking Mensch on a Bench (SRP $19.99) available at Bed Bath and Beyond, Michael’s, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon.
- NEW! Inflatable Mensch on a Bench (SRP $49.99) available at Bed Bath and Beyond.
- The ORIGINAL, Mensch on a Bench (SRP $29.99) available at Target, and Amazon.
- Mitzvah Moose (SRP $24.99) available at Target, Bed Bath and Beyond, Barnes & Noble, and Michael’s.
- Ask Bubbe (SRP $19.99) available at Target, Barnes & Noble, Michael’s, and Amazon.
- Ask Papa (SRP $19.99) available at Michael’s, Target.com, and Amazon.