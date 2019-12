The Big Sale at Tootsies Starts Now!

Sale dates: 12/26 – 1/11



The Tootsies Takes Off Sale is one that can’t be missed. Designer and contemporary collections, dresses, sportswear, shoes, handbags, accessories, all marked down and even better, 50% off the lowest price.

Deals are valid in store only!

Please note the gorgeous new Atlanta location: The Exchange, located at 3167 Peachtree Rd NE, in the heart of Buckhead. There is ample reserved parking and easy access from Peachtree Roa