10 Fashion Essentials for Travelers

Nothing is more time-consuming than thinking about what to wear, especially when you have a limited selection of clothes. And this is certainly a problem you don’t want to have when traveling, because you want to maximize every second of your trip – not to mention look good in your vacation photos as well.

As a general rule, it’s always good to pack light unless you want to pay hefty baggage fees. But don’t worry, light packing doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice style for comfort.

Keep this list of fashion essentials in mind when packing for your next vacation.

Signature Sunglasses

Regardless if you’re hitting up the beach or staying in a historical city center, a pair of sunglasses is non-negotiable. UV rays are harmful wherever you are, so your sunglasses shouldn’t just be stylish – they should come with anti UV-A and UV-B ray features too. Fortunately Ray-Ban Aviators are chic and protective at the same time. After all, they’re an enduring classic for a reason.

Plain Tees

With limited space in your travel bag, you should always go for versatile pieces such as neutral shirts and blouses. Consider plain white tees like these Richer Poorer boxy cropped tops for an everyday, relaxed feel. The best part is they can pair well with anything from denim shorts to maxi skirts.

Trusted Jacket

Just like sunglasses, a jacket is another must-have no matter what your destination is. This one is a no-brainer if you’re headed somewhere cold, but if you’re going to a warmer area, it’s best to stick to something that isn’t so bulky. The North Face’s Venture Jacket comes in an array of fun prints, but the highlight is its DryVent fabric technology and stow-away hood. You can even pack it into its own hand pocket, so you can stuff it in your bag at a moment’s notice, and throw it back on once the cold breeze hits.

Multipurpose Shorts

One of the most compact garments you can pack is a pair of shorts, so it’s good to have at least one option in your luggage. The assortment of shorts on Woman Within puts emphasis on comfort, so you never have to worry about having to double-check your fit. The designs are straightforward and simple, which ensures you can wear them with pretty much any outfit too.

Loose-fitting Pants

If you’re hopping on a plane, what you wear on your journey matters too. As discussed in the guide ‘How to Survive a Long Haul Flight, dressing for comfort is one of the most important parts. So you might want to ditch the heels and mini skirt for something you can move freely in, like yoga pants and sneakers.

Denim Jeans

A good pair of denim jeans can be worn absolutely anywhere. As long as you style them properly, even formal restaurants will let you in, so they are perfect for those impromptu date nights abroad. You can elevate your look by choosing darker washes such as indigo or black. But if you want to keep it casual, then you can stick with light blue.

Black Dress

If you’re the type who likes exploring the party scene wherever you go, then you need to be prepared with something a little more sophisticated yet still fun, and nothing fits this criteria more than a classic black dress. It doesn’t have to be the black tie style either. Instead, opt for something laid-back, like this midi dress from BCBGeneration. With its bohemian feel, you can even wear it during the day with sandals.

Sandals

Sandals pair well with dresses and skirts. Know that there are some places around Las Vegas, Paris, and Rome which are renowned for their nightlife, but with strict no-sneakers or flip-flops dress codes. So if you don’t want to miss out on any of the fun, pack a pair of elegant-looking sandals. This way, not only will you have something for “formal” events, you’ll have something for casual walks too.

Reliable Sneakers

Some women practically live in their ballet flats, but when traveling, it’s best to temporarily trade them in for a pair of reliable sneakers. You don’t want your trip getting cut short just because of blisters or sore feet. If you plan to do a lot of walking, you might even consider packing athletic shoes to ensure maximum, all-day comfort.

Versatile Totebag

Some people prefer their tote bags zippered, while others like them open for easy access. Regardless, these bags are your best bet, especially if you plan to do a lot of shopping. It can carry both your essentials, such as your wallet and make-up, as well as your hauls at the same time. Plus, they also take up the least space in your travel bag.

We all know the saying, “don’t pack light, pack smart,” and seasoned travelers and vacationers know this to be true. Every piece of clothing that you bring should at least be able to be used with two to three outfits in mind. Fashion doesn’t have to take a backseat even while you’re traveling.

