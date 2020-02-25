Tips for Taking Your Dog on Vacation

Dog lovers find it difficult to leave their fur children behind in order to embark upon a road trip or go on vacation somewhere. Many will feel so strongly about it that they will opt to forego the vacation entirely. No need! Taking your dog with you doesn’t have to be half as stressful as you might expect. Here’s how to bring him or her along with minimal effort and worry.

Get him used to the car first

It isn’t recommended to take your dog on a plane journey unless absolutely necessary as the entire process can prove traumatizing for even the hardiest of animals. A road trip is much more suitable. As such, you will need to get your dog used to traveling in the car. Start off slow with a short trip to the store or to a friend’s house and slowly increase the amount of time that you spend driving together. Eventually, he will be ready for a journey which lasts a few hours. Just be sure to make plenty of pit stops along the way and to provide him with fresh water at every possible opportunity. You might want to reduce the amount of food he eats until after you arrive – dogs can get car sick too!

If you’re having trouble getting him to behave in the car or he shows signs of anxiety, you can remedy the problem with the help of a dog training Milton Keynes specialist company like Delders Dogs. They will be able to aid in resolving the issues quickly and effectively long before you’re set to tackle the open road together.

Book pet-friendly accommodation

More and more pet-friendly accommodation options have become available to pet owners in recent times so take full advantage! Ask your friends and family for recommendations or use a special search portal that is dedicated specifically to helping people find pet-friendly accommodation options. If in doubt, always double-check with the hotel or guesthouse owner before arriving with Fido in tow.

Make a list of everything you’ll need

Be sure to bring along all of the necessities, as well as your pet’s many creature comforts. Some animals may take a while to adjust to their new surroundings. Luckily, a familiar toy or blanket is certain to help speed up the transition and keep anxiety to a minimum.

Do research on veterinary clinics in the area

You will need to find out all about the various veterinary clinics in the area well ahead of your arrival. In the event of an emergency or your dog being unwell, you will have the correct contact details on hand and know exactly where you should head.

Get him involved

There is no point in bringing your best boy along if you plan on leaving him at the guesthouse during the day while you venture off and do your own thing. Get him involved! Go on walks and hikes, hit the beach together, and enjoy a picnic. There’s lots to do and so many ways the vacation can be just as enjoyable for him as it is for you.

Happy travels!