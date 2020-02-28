5 Tips on Saving Money When Shopping for Jewelry﻿

Nothing can give your confidence a boost quite like wearing your favorite piece of jewelry. If you love anything that sparkles, you will probably find yourself fighting the urge to continue adding to your collection. No need! There are a few simple ways to save money when shopping for jewelry. Here is what you need to know.

Steer Clear of Chain Stores

Not only are chain stores more expensive, but they also all sell the same pieces. This means that what you are wearing is far from unique. If you want to take advantage of cheaper prices and yet still enjoy unique, high quality jewelry, try to shop at various online stores, such as Fjewellery.co.uk. These stores often offer customers access to wholesale prices, even if they are only buying single pieces.

Choose Your Metal Strategically

You will already be all too aware of the fact that some metals are simply costlier than others. The metals that have the highest price tags will usually be the rarest and the most durable. However, that certainly does not mean the affordable metals are a complete no-go. Stainless steel, for example, is a beloved jewelry metal and, although not quite as durable as gold or platinum, will still certainly stand the test of time with the right care and maintenance.

Don’t Be Dead-Set on Diamonds

Diamonds have a reputation for being the stone of choice, especially when it comes to engagement rings. Unsurprisingly, this also means that they are the most expensive stones to purchase. While they are extremely stunning and sparkly, they are certainly not the only beautiful gem stones on offer at most jewelry stores around the globe.

If you are keen to save money, consider investing in jewelry that features emeralds or sapphires. These have just as much sparkle, and some might even argue that they have a whole lot more personality too! If, however, you cannot quell your craving for diamonds, you will also have the option of the cubic zirconia gemstone. It looks practically identical to a diamond, especially to the untrained eye.

Consider Second-Hand Jewelry

Why spend thousands extra just to ensure that the jewelry you invest in is brand new? Buying second-hand or used jewelry is a wonderful way to indulge in some beautiful, valuable pieces without having to over-spend on your budget in the process. If you are concerned about scams and aren’t keen to do a private sale, you can purchase used jewelry at many reputable online jewelry stores too.

Bigger Isn’t Always Better

Struggling to resist the appeal of a massive, gleaming diamond on your engagement ring? Bigger isn’t always better. In fact, many larger jewelry pieces can prove to be quite overwhelming, especially when you want to wear them in a casual environment. Smaller, more subtle pieces and gemstones are a lot more versatile and, of course, much cheaper to buy.

Now that you know how to save, it’s time to shop for some shiny new jewelry, sans the guilt. Enjoy!