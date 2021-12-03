Essential Dog Car Accessories

When it comes to dog accessories, we all know of the bare necessities: collars, leashes, enrichment items, and receptacles for food and water. But, newsflash: there are so many other accessories on the market. There are the more obvious ones, like car and travel accessories, and then there are the more luxury items like doggy pyjamas and bowties. There are so many options out there, so where will you draw the line? We’re guessing that will depend on your budget, your preferences, and your dog themself.



Today, we’re focusing on dog accessories for the car. Feeling overwhelmed by choice? We’ll break it all down for you. By the end of this article, you’ll know exactly what to pack in that adorable doggy bag. Have you considered any of the following?

Harness

Sometimes a collar and leash alone just won’t cut it. Sometimes, dogs need extra restraint on the daily walk—and that’s where harnesses typically come in. But did you know that harnesses help with car safety, too? For the most part, harnesses are compatible with seat belts—whether you’re using your car’s seat belt or a special doggy seat belt (more on that below). In a worst-case scenario, the combination of a seat belt and a harness will give your dog the best chance of escaping the accident unscathed.



Image: Stylish Hound



Seat belt

If humans can use doggy bags, is there any reason they can’t use a doggy seat belt? Well, yes—because it’s tailor-made for dogs, from the size to the fact that it’s designed with a harness-wearer in mind (and don’t go getting any ideas about clipping an infant into one of these. We’re talking about dog harnesses only!). So long as your canine passenger is riding restrained by such a seat belt, they won’t be going anywhere. And as they do for humans (especially young humans), driving with seat belts brings significant peace of mind.



Image: Stylish Hound



Car seat

Is your dog a toy or miniature—or maybe a small puppy? If so, we recommend a doggy car seat. Smaller folk need smaller seats—be they be babies with or without fur. Beneath the layer of a seat belt and a harness—and, again, we must emphasise: a harness for a dog, not an infant—a car seat completes your canine safety trifecta. As well as the extra security, the doggy car seat is the next best thing to a dog basket. Goodbye, travel anxiety! Did we mention that smaller pups will appreciate being able to see out the window?



Image: Stylish Hound



Car seat covers

Okay, so cars weren’t made with our four-legged friends in mind. Heck, they weren’t even made with small humans in mind. Cars are a little discriminatory that way, but that doesn’t mean we can’t make the best of a ‘ruff’ situation. (You might also want to protect your car’s plush interior from canine jaws. Present anything soft and chewy to a dog, and you might as well be waving a red rag at a bull.)



Image: Stylish Hound



If you have a dog riding in the back seat, don’t forget the seat cover. These are your best bet for protecting your car from mud, scratches, bites, and any other wear and tear. Stain-resistant and waterproof, they will also lift right out of your car. This protective barrier can be a godsend, especially for people precious about their cars.



Collapsible bowls

Have you ever tried travelling with those bulky stainless steel dog bowls? Bleh! Nevertheless, dogs need water just like humans do, so you’ll need need to pack a receptacle of some description. Enter collapsible bowls: your best thirst-crushing companion on the road (aside from travel water bottles. More on those in a moment). If Doggy wants a drink, you can fix that in three easy steps. Step 1: grab the bowl. Step 2: extend it. Step 3: pour water into it! If your fur kid gets hungry, repeat the first two steps, but when you get to step 3, substitute water with (dog-appropriate) food. Woof-woofs and waggly tails are bound to ensue.



Travel water bottle

Can’t be bothered collapsing and filling bowls on the road? Look, we can’t say we blame you. That’s probably on par with filling up a glass in a moving car: it’s just drippy and ultimately a spill waiting to happen. Water bottles can be a far more sensible idea—and you have that option for your fur kid, too. Travel water bottles are great because they’re slide-out dog bowls that you can literally pull out on the go. Please note that, if you are travelling further than just up the road, it might be best to bring a collapsible bowl too, because a dog can’t exactly eat out of a water bottle (well, they can, but we ask: why?). Travel water bottles can also be a fantastic accessory for walks, especially longer (or more rural) ones.

Image: Stylish Hound



Ready, set…?

Think you’re ready to GO? You’re not even close. There is a whole separate post about preparing your dog for a long drive. If you’re planning a road trip or holiday with your doggo, we hope this post has been a great starting point. These accessories are the sorts of things you likely don’t realise you need until you actually get into the car. So aren’t you glad we gave you the heads-up? Dogs deserve to travel safely, happily, and with optimal hydration. Packing the doggy bag may be extra work, but having their tongue-hanging presence in the back seat will make it all worth it.



