Feeling Stuck or Unmotivated? Four Actions to Try to Get Out of a Rut

Have you been feeling lacklustre, unmotivated, and in a rut for weeks? What have you tried to get out of it? Likely whatever you’ve done hasn’t worked because you’re reading this article. Avoid sitting still and accepting. That won’t help you at all. Change is necessary through actions to shift enough to get out of the rut.

Here are 4 actions that you may not have given a go already and could help you.



1.Escape the ‘Groundhog Day’ Effect

The “Groundhog Day” film saw the Bill Murray character suffer through repeating the same day, unable to escape it.

When you’re feeling the same way, it’s time to deliberatelyshake things up. Even if you’re needing to do similar tasks, move them into a different order. If you’re able, change what time you do them too. Anything to make them feel different,even if they aren’t different.

Work out in the early mornings? Switch it up to the evenings. Run around the park clockwise? Try it counterclockwise or change locations entirely.

2. Change Your Appearance

Give your appearance a complete makeover.

Don’t just think about adopting a new make-up style or a change of hairstyle by picking something out from the fashion magazines. Also, get some new outfits to feel like a new person too.

Furthermore, when you haven’t been happy with your smile for years, a positive change here could mean the world. It could positively complete a makeover. Whether that means whitening the teeth or getting cosmetic surgery at a reliable clinic, it’s worth it for good oral health and to feel like a changed woman.

Choose a respected clinic that offers a range of orthodontics and other dental work, like this one: the-oakwoodclinic.co.uk.



3. Determine If There’s a Real Issue or Not

Feeling down or unmotivated can just be getting the blues due to the season or a difficult run of events in life. Or it could be due to something more serious.

If you’re feeling depressed because life seems to never work out for you, that’s more serious. Figuring out what’s upsetting you and how it can be addressed is worthwhile, as a first step to feeling better. Check out D. David Burns’ website based on his “Feeling Good” and “Feeling Great” book. It’s a non-therapeutic method to feeling happier.

Even if you’re not depressed or have anxiety, focus your attention away from the negatives and toward what you can do to move life forward. Positive steps can almost always be taken to get unstuck and shift your outlook.

4. Re-Connect with Old Friends

Friendship is frequently what’s missing when feeling stuck or in a rut. The sameness of each day without variety or meaningful connections leaves something lacking. This can be the knock-on effect of gradually losing touch or unintentionally becoming distant with friends.

Do something about this by making a point of reconnecting at a deeper level with existing friends. Also, think about past friends and whether you regret losing touch with any of them? If so, reconnect with old friends too.

Hopefully, one or more of these actions will help to free you from feeling trapped in life.