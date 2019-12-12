Restaurants Staying Open on Christmas Day

There’s no shame in opting to eat out on Christmas Day! RetailMeNot went ahead and rounded up a list of the restaurants open on Christmas Day–some of these restaurants are even offering special promotions and special menus to keep you feeling the Christmas spirit.



Boston Market

Holidays are Boston Market’s speciality, and this year they’re making it even easier for you to get a great meal. While you can dine at select participating locations, Boston Market also has order pickups and meal deliveries available. Choose from their massive à la carte menu, or opt for your choice of prime rib, turkey or ham. Plus, if you place your order early enough, they’ll even deliver to your house. Talk about a Christmas miracle.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Start a new holiday tradition of devouring plates of flavor-packed buffalo wings! The wild restaurant will be open on Christmas Day this year, but hours may vary by location. So be sure to check with your local restaurant first. Enjoy!

Cracker Barrel

Celebrate Christmas with Cracker Barrel’s heat-and-serve meals. You can order online and pick up a day or two before Christmas Day, or their food can be ready in less than three hours if you call ahead with your order. Plus, holiday meals come complete with ham, delicious sides and your choice of pie. Yummy!

Denny’s

Want breakfast for Christmas dinner this year? Go crazy with some pumpkin spice pancakes! Denny’s want you to enjoy a stress-free meal with family and friends this holiday season. Choose from multiple special options, such as their turkey and dressing dinner pack, cinnamon roll pancake breakfast and pumpkin or pecan pies.

IHOP

Let early morning pancakes give you the energy to get through the day! Luckily, it’s easy to grab your fix before heading over to Grandma’s house because IHOP restaurants are open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. But hours may vary by restaurant location, so check with your local store first.

Legal Sea Foods

If you’re in the mood for some great seafood, you’ll enjoy a Christmas dinner at Legal Sea Foods. They’re open normal hours, with holiday classics in addition to their regular menu. Plus, they’re serving up yuletide cheer on Christmas Eve as well!

Marie Callender’s

Enjoy a special three-course menu this Christmas at your local Marie Callender’s restaurant. All locations will be open Christmas Eve and most on Christmas Day, though hours may vary.

Starbucks

Stay caffeinated on Christmas Day with a latte or Americano from your favorite coffee chain: Starbucks! The popular restaurant will be open all day long. To make it even better, Starbucks will likely have some sort of sale during the holidays, whether it’s BOGO drinks or limited-edition Frappuccinos. Java good time!

Waffle House

Not surprising from a restaurant that’s known for never closing, Waffle House will be open 24/7 on Christmas Day. So stop by anytime you like for your breakfast-food fix. Don’t forget to pour on lots of syrup!