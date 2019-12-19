Gift Guide : For the person who has everything December 19, 2019 Uma Mini Light and Speaker The revolutionary UMA Sound Lantern redefines the portable lantern for the modern age. Fusing state-of-the-art Warm Dim LED technology with 360° high fidelity surround sound, UMA provides a one of a kind portable light + sound experience, integrated seamlessly into a strikingly elegant design. UMA is the perfect centerpiece for social gatherings and intimate moments indoor and out. $299 Bloody Mary Diagram Glassware – Set of 2These Bloody Mary pint glasses are printed with an original diagram depicting the classic cocktail. Geode State OrnamentsThese states-shaped, stoneware ornaments feature crackled glass glazed surfaces that resemble geode slices. $15 CozyChic® RobeBAREFOOT DREAMS®Nordstrom: Price$99.00 PopSockets: Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Any Create Your Own Order + Free Shipping Previous: Mensch on a Bench – now he talks